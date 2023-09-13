Meeting the young musicians
Darryl Williams, a co-founder of the Robson Ranch Classic Rock Club, chats with Borman Elementary School fifth-grade orchestra students. The Robson Ranch Music Club and the Robson Ranch Classic Rock Club donated more than $1,800 to the elementary school orchestra to cover fees and transportation to a 2023-2024 music festival.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

Thanks to two music clubs at Robson Ranch, orchestra students at Borman Elementary School won’t have to worry about the expense of maintaining their instruments. They also get to end the school year with a music festival at NRH2O, the water park in North Richland Hills, with the trip expenses covered by the clubs’ donations.

Frances Hackley, Jay Vandenbree and Darryl Williams decided their Robson Ranch music clubs could help Denton ISD elementary school students better afford the introductory string program. Hackley is the president of the Robson Ranch Music Club, the community’s longstanding choir. Vandebree and Williams are a member and cofounder of the Robson Ranch Classic Rock Club, respectively.

