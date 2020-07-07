Krum school board members will get another glimpse at what might be in store for students in the 2020-21 school year during Wednesday’s meeting.
Interim Superintendent Mike Davis is scheduled to give a report on the district’s working plan for how it will teach students.
Districts have been grappling with the question in recent weeks as uncertainty hangs in the air. For most districts, the answer lies in one of three broad models: online-only instruction, in-person classes for all students or some hybrid model.
School administrators across the county have been unwilling to commit themselves to concrete plans until closer to the start of the school year, often citing the changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic.
While district officials and parents tend to favor in-person instruction, it seems likely that most districts will have some form of online instruction for those unsure about returning to campuses.
Board members will discuss the employment of several administrators during a closed session of Wednesday’s meeting, as well as contract term changes for a Krum High School assistant principal.
Of particular interest will be the ongoing superintendent search. That portion of the meeting will not be open to the public, but board members must make a public vote on any business that comes out of the discussions.
Those wishing to tune in can do so by following the links on the district’s website. Anybody wanting to address the board must fill out a registration form before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.