The top jazz ensemble at the University of North Texas is headed for the Big Apple in 2020.
The One O'clock Lab Band, the premiere jazz group in the College of Music, will perform at Lincoln Center on Jan. 18-19 as part of the inaugural Jack Rudin Jazz Championship.
The lab band is one of 10 college jazz ensembles from across the country chosen to compete. The championship is an invitation-based competition, and Wynton Marsalis, an internationally renowned jazz trumpet player, sent a letter to UNT President Neal Smatresk inviting the musicians to take part in the contest.
The other ensembles are from: California State University, Northridge; University of Northern Colorado; Indiana University; Michigan State University; Eastman School of Music; North Carolina Central University; Temple University; The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music.
The Jack Rudin Jazz Championship honors the legacy of Jack Rudin, a longtime supporter of Jazz at Lincoln Center. Rudin was a founding supporter for Essentially Ellington, the organization’s signature transformative education program.