Nominations are accepted for one more week for two awards available through North Central Texas College.
One award is for the F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award. It is the highest college honor for NCTC alumni and former students.
The other honor is Ed Wright Community Service Award and is meant to "recognize individuals, organizations and/or businesses for meritorious service to the college and/or the community," according to a news release from the college.
Both awards are given through the NCTC Foundation, and nominations can be submitted by filling out a form at awards.nctc.edu.