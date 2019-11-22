The University of North Texas Printmaking program will host an exhibit of student work, "Not Yet," that opens Monday at the Voertman's Store Gallery, 1314 W. Hickory St.
The exhibit features prints by 10 UNT printmaking students. All of the artists are seniors getting their bachelor's degrees in fine art.
The exhibit includes:
- Aracely M. Mendoza’s lithographs and screen prints exploring themes on sexual and social norms within the Latino community.
- Julianne Dao’s monoprints exploring Vietnamese-American identity through floral abstractions.
- Dalia Guerrera’s screen prints exploring the nostalgia and melancholia of familiar objects.
- Mimi Medrano’s prints regarding isolation and belonging.
- Angelina Bissey’s lithographs and screen prints about her family's Mexican-American ritual and traditions.
- Grace Otten’s screen printed figures exploring gender, sexuality, mental health, relationships and body image.
- Hunter Wright’s lithographs, screen prints, and relief prints illustrating a world of unruly creatures that are surrogates for psychological complexities.
- Faith Johnson’s mixed media etchings highlighting our connections to the natural world using imagery of flora and fauna.
- Hugo Ivan Juarez’s screen and relief prints transforming photographic snapshots into palimpsestic abstractions.
- Lavender Rathman’s prints reflecting on dissonance in suburban life.
The exhibit runs through Jan. 2. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed on Thanksgiving); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 5.