The responsibility of serving roughly five million school meals each day in the state is now is a maze of regulations and patchwork waivers as those at all levels of government trudge through COVID-19.
In Denton ISD alone, approximately 22,000 students got some amount of food from schools each day before classes went online.
Feeding school children is a labyrinthine challenge in the best of times. To serve students enrolled in the federal free and reduced meal program alone, schools have to tailor meals to stringent guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In coordination with the USDA, the Texas Department of Agriculture has applied for or made available more than two dozen different waivers to regulations in place under normal circumstances.
Some of the waivers allow schools to serve meals outside of cafeterias, hand out meals to parents who don’t have their kids with them, and pass out several meals at once.
Mark Loeffler, a spokesman for the TDA, said the Texas department is essentially administrator of federal programs for the state. That means, in most cases, state officials apply for waivers to the USDA so local schools can take advantage of them.
While the scale of school closures in Texas can be staggering, Loeffler said similar measures have been taken regionally before, so agriculture officials aren’t always in uncharted waters.
He pointed to Hurricane Harvey, which closed schools along the gulf in 2017, as an instance where federal regulations were temporarily rolled back to help get students food.
With fewer regulations in their way, Denton ISD has been able to retool its distribution model significantly over the past few weeks. As of Thursday, the district was working to pass out 10 meals per child each Wednesday. District officials intended the food to last five days for each student, carrying them through until the next week’s distribution.
One particular waiver recently made available would allow schools to hand out reimbursable meals over the weekend. Chris Bomberger, executive director of child nutrition at Denton ISD, said the district looked at doing that, but it simply doesn’t have the storage space to make it possible.
Not all obstacles can be waived away.
Beginning April 15, parents could drive up to one of 18 predetermined campuses to have lunches and breakfasts deposited directly into their trunks without leaving their vehicle.
The new “super bundling” system was the latest step toward limiting in-person contact. Bomberger said packaged meals leaned toward items with a good shelf life.
Fresh fruits and vegetables, Pop-Tarts, raisins, sandwiches, milk and more are bundled with instructions and a suggested menu for families.
In order to have the bundles ready Wednesday morning, Bomberger said staffers plan out a menu, sort through supplier shortages, redesign the menu and place an order for food weeks ahead of time.
Then, the Monday before distribution, workers begin prepping food. Preparation continues into Tuesday and Wednesday so food is ready for families.
Bomberger said employees passed out more than 68,000 pairs of breakfasts and lunches on Wednesday.
He said it isn’t only Denton ISD families taking the district up on its offer. Prosper, Argyle, Lake Dallas and other surrounding community members have been through the pickup lines.
Unfortunately, he said, the district ran out of food. The district had planned on handing out roughly 50,000 pairs of meals, but demand pushed it to pass out the additional 18,000 or so until they depleted its stocks.
“For the ones that we missed, I’m just heartbroken,” Bomberger said. “We thought we had planned it right, and we’ll continue to adjust until we can get it right.”
Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, he said another update to the district’s process would likely come out early the coming week. The update wasn’t finalized at that point.
Bomberger said the district selected the 18 distribution campuses based upon likely economic need, but that calculation is getting trickier to figure out.
With large scale furloughs and layoffs, a family’s economic status before the pandemic don’t come into play quite as often, he said. Workers might see an a parent in an expensive car drive through to pick up food, but you can’t judge that person too harshly, he said.
The parent previously earning a six-figure salary and the parent previously earning an hourly wage are both equally unemployed right now.