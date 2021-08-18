The North Texas Fair and Rodeo opens this weekend.
The exhibition hall will brim with merchandise. The livestock barn will bustle with animals and the youth and teens tending them. Riders, ropers and clowns will kick up the dust in the arena, and two stages will churn out country, Red Dirt and Latin music.
And if you have any energy left after dancing, rooting for the best sheep, cattle or lambs, and have shopped for everything from jerky to fancy, western-style belts, there’s a food court full of sinful treats (try cheesecake on a stick, loaded funnel cakes and Mexican street corn) and a carnival for the kids.
Last year, the county’s fair and rodeo opened in late October, in the midst of COVID-19. Officials had masks, hand sanitizing stations and a jumbo screen so that people could catch the main stage acts with a comfortable stretch of space between them.
The county’s COVID-19 infection rate did see a spike two weeks after the fair ended in 2020, but public health officials can’t trace infections to particular gatherings.
Children got into their gear and competed in the popular Muttin Bustin' contest - in which kids try to stay on a very irritated sheep for about eight seconds. The North Texas Fair & Rodeo continues through Oct. 24.
Floats circled the downtown Denton Square on Saturday to celebrate the annual North Texas Fair & Rodeo, Oct. 17, 2020 in Denton, Texas. While earlier events canceled, the annual fair - which is the biggest event of the year - will go on with reduced capacity in the rodeo arena and livestock barns.
Horse riders carry flags during The Bull Blow-out at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Denton, Texas. The PRCA put bull riders to the test during the final night of the rodeo. The event is one of the most popular events at the rodeo.
A bull rider competes during The Bull Blow-out at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Denton, Texas. The PRCA put bull riders to the test during the final night of the rodeo. The event is one of the most popular events at the rodeo.
Children got into their gear and competed in the popular Muttin Bustin' contest - in which kids try to stay on a very irritated sheep for about eight seconds. The North Texas Fair & Rodeo continues through Oct. 24.
Floats circled the downtown Denton Square on Saturday to celebrate the annual North Texas Fair & Rodeo, Oct. 17, 2020 in Denton, Texas. While earlier events canceled, the annual fair - which is the biggest event of the year - will go on with reduced capacity in the rodeo arena and livestock barns.
Horse riders carry flags during The Bull Blow-out at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Denton, Texas. The PRCA put bull riders to the test during the final night of the rodeo. The event is one of the most popular events at the rodeo.
A bull rider competes during The Bull Blow-out at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Denton, Texas. The PRCA put bull riders to the test during the final night of the rodeo. The event is one of the most popular events at the rodeo.
A ride at the North Texas Fair & Rodeo lights up the night with a checkerboard of colors. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC.
Al Key
Executive Director Glenn Carlton couldn’t be reached by press time, and the only COVID-19 information on the fair and rodeo’s website was the event’s plan for 2020. The plan included an infectious mitigation coordinator, lots of signage in English and Spanish reminding guests of hand washing and a requirement for masks when keeping six feet apart wasn’t possible. The event’s website presents a typical fair and rodeo, with patrons able to choose whether they will use masks.
The fair opens Friday, but kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday with the rodeo parade. Locals can grab a folding chair or stand along the route, which moves east on Crescent Street from the high school, south on Carroll Boulevard, and east on Parkway to Elm. The floats, walkers and horses then turn south on Elm Street and circle the downtown square, before moving north on Locust Street to Congress, west on Congress to Carroll, north on Carroll to Crescent, and west on Crescent to return to Denton High School.
Motorists should prepare to take detours around the four-mile parade.
The annual event includes the ever-popular rodeo queen contest, professional bronco and bull riding, and family favorites such as the mutton busting competition.
The music lineup is brisk, with emerging country and red dirt acts playing the Cool Zone Revolver Stage and bigger names hitting the main stage.
The headlining act is Sawyer Brown, a band that has landed more than 50 times on the Hot Country Songs charts. The band has had three number one singles: “Step That Step” (1985), “Some Girls Do” (1992) and “Thank God for You” (1993).
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at