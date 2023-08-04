Markers, paper & pens
Buy Now

Second-grade teacher Tierikka Boddie prepares to fill her cart with school supplies Wednesday for her classroom at the south campus of North Texas Collegiate Academy. 

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

Superintendent Lisa Stanley decided she had to do something when she overheard two teachers talking about whether they’d take out a personal loan or apply for a new credit card to cover school supplies for some of their students in need.

So, instead of hiring an inspirational keynote speaker for this week’s North Texas Collegiate Academy convocation, Stanley put those dollars — which can run anywhere from $10,000 to $25,000 — into the pockets of school staffers during this week’s convocation.

Look: North Texas Collegiate Academy surprise shopping spree

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0