Superintendent Lisa Stanley decided she had to do something when she overheard two teachers talking about whether they’d take out a personal loan or apply for a new credit card to cover school supplies for some of their students in need.
So, instead of hiring an inspirational keynote speaker for this week’s North Texas Collegiate Academy convocation, Stanley put those dollars — which can run anywhere from $10,000 to $25,000 — into the pockets of school staffers during this week’s convocation.
“Everybody agrees that teachers deserve to be treated better, so that’s what we’re doing,” Stanley said, beaming at staffers as they cruised the aisles of Walmart and added index cards, composition notebooks, markers, disinfectant and Play-Doh into their carts.
When Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious surprised the academy’s staff — announcing it just as they were settling in for him to deliver what they expected to be the keynote address — they gave him a standing ovation.
“Every school district says they love their teachers,” Cornelious said. “Every school district loudly and proudly proclaims that their teachers are the best.”
Cornelious told the staffers from the charter school’s three campuses that Stanley wanted to cut through the talk about appreciating their work and sacrifice.
“Instead of just telling you she loves you, she wants to show you that she loves you. She wants to show you that she sees your hard work, she sees your heart. Dr. Stanley is taking you shopping today,” he said.
Stanley and the school’s leadership worked for months, secretly planning a red carpet walk to the two charter buses at Zera Coffee in downtown Denton. The buses crossed town to the Walmart in Rayzor Ranch, where staffers had about an hour to fill their shopping carts.
Stanley even got Walmart to open two checkout lanes just for the academy teachers and paraprofessionals.
When planning, Stanley said she visited the Walmart and asked for the manager.
“I told them, ‘I’m not mad. I’m not here to complain. I have this great idea and I want to talk to someone to see if we can make it happen,’” Stanley recalled.
She talked to the manager.
“He looked at me and said, ‘My mom was a teacher. I’ll make this happen,’” she said.
North Texas Collegiate Academy has campuses in Denton (north campus), Lewisville (south campus) and Little Elm (east campus). As they pushed their carts down the school supply aisles, some teachers said they pay more of their own money than others.
Tierikka Boddie, a second grade teacher at the Lewisville campus, and her co-worker Lauren Pope, who teaches kindergarten, said they spend between $3,000 and $5,000 a year on school supplies.
“It’s just thousands,” Pope said. “It’s a lot, but you can’t not do it.”
“I think what a lot of people don’t understand is that, to us, when we’re in our classrooms, these kids become our family,” Boddie said. “They deserve to have the supplies they need. And our school supplies us with a lot. Our school is wonderful. If you don’t ask, the answer is always no, but if you ask, the answer is yes.”
Boddie and Pope said that the supplies they buy at the beginning of the year don’t last the school year, so they often buy more as the school year progresses.
Juanita Mendez, who teaches reading to all grade levels at the east campus, doesn’t spend thousands each year.
“I have what I need, but if I want to incorporate something into a lesson, I’ll get something,” she said. “But for me, it’s not thousands. The school makes sure I have what I need.”
Shopping carts brimmed with organizing containers, wet wipes and construction paper, and one south campus teacher, Richard Horvath, had about a dozen boxes of tissue. As a pre-K teacher, he said that young kids need more tissue than anyone would think.
“Our school is really generous, and I get a lot of what I need from the parents,” Horvath said. “These are moms letting go of their babies for the first time, but if I send out a text about something the kids need, they send it the next day.”
Horvath said he recently moved much closer to his school in Lewisville, cutting down on his commute. He said that an administrator contacted him and asked if he needed furniture. Horvath marveled at the message.
“I told him yes, I do,” he said. “I needed a bed frame and a dresser, and the community got it for me. I love my school.”
Stanley said it has been heartbreaking to work in public education recently, watching teachers and paraprofessionals answer the call to do more during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watching the Texas Legislature fail to pass a bill increasing student allotments and teacher pay raises felt like an insult — especially with the state’s big rainy day fund.
“Teachers deserve more,” Stanley said. “More respect. More love. I know a lot of districts who are going into the 2023-24 year with deficit budgets, and schools are going into their savings to give teachers raises. But we can’t keep doing that.”
Texas schools are expecting a special legislative session in the fall to address school funding.
“If something comes out of that, I’ll be really happy,” Stanley said. “I just look at our teachers and how much they love the work, the kids. We need to do better by them.”
