Community members have until Jan. 6 to nominate people for the two top awards from the North Central Texas College Foundation.
Nominations are open for the F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor for graduates and former students who have achieved distinction in their fields.
The school is also collecting nominations for the Ed Wright Community Service Award, designed to recognize individuals, organizations or businesses for their service to NCTC and the community.
Both distinctions will be presented during the NCTC Foundation Starlite Gala on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Texas Motor Speedway.