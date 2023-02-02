Area school districts have kept crews monitoring campuses for weather-related damage this week.
So far, no districts are reporting damage due to the freeze, though conditions as of early Thursday morning kept North Texas in the danger zone.
Reece Waddell, the Denton ISD communications coordinator, said the sprawling district has systems in place to monitor campuses so that they can address problems as they arrive.
"Our maintenance and operations team does everything from checking pipes to clearing sidewalks and monitoring the temperatures of our facilities," Waddell said in an email.
"These behind-the-scenes people do an amazing job on a daily basis, but the importance of their job is highlighted during these types of weather events experienced this week."
Denton ISD has campuses in 18 municipalities, which requires a network of workers to watch for any problems and spring into action when needed.
Richard Herrin, a spokesman for Argyle ISD, said the district started each day by checking its five campuses.
"We have not had any damage reported," Herrin said in an email. "The maintenance department staff starts each day by monitoring all of our campuses and facilities."
Krum ISD officials didn't respond to inquiries about campus conditions.
With so many area schools closing early on Monday and staying closed through Thursday, districts will have to review how the closures affect the rest of the school calendar. The state requires public schools to provide 75,600 minutes of instructional time each school year.
"Once this weather event is complete and school resumes, we will be able to determine the total loss of instructional minutes and share our plan with our families at that time," Waddell said.
When the Denton ISD approved the 2023-24 school calendar, March 29 and April 1 were designated as possible weather makeup days.
Herrin said Argyle administrators have scheduled Feb. 17 and March 29 as weather makeup days this year.
Denton County teachers said they expect the freeze to affect their lesson plans. Some teachers said they've kept in touch through Canvas, a popular online program where many teachers keep assignments and communicate with students and their families. Other teachers said they held off on using the portal, letting administrators take the lead.
"While we have Canvas, we were given the guidance not to assign new work since we cannot guarantee that students have the resources at home [or] a situation that will allow them to work," a Denton resident and local English teacher said.
"Still, I did reach out and ask students to read a few book reviews and start thinking about what they want to read next. Beyond that, I see no reason to start planning before the roads start to thaw. Will this wreck my previous plans? No, but it will certainly mean that some things get skipped this year that are not completely essential."
A Denton resident who teachers in Lewisville said she chose to delay due dates for some assignments.
"We could do Canvas but I wouldn't unless I was told I had to," she said.
