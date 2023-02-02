Icicles on holly
Strangely shaped icicles cling and weight down the small limbs of a yaupon holly in north Denton as freezing rain fell throughout the day Wednesday and was set to continue into the night, with temperatures never reaching 30 degrees. 

 Al Key/For the DRC

Area school districts have kept crews monitoring campuses for weather-related damage this week.

So far, no districts are reporting damage due to the freeze, though conditions as of early Thursday morning kept North Texas in the danger zone. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

