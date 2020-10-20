Shengqian Ma will join the University of North Texas to lead the university's functional nanoporous materials program.
Ma has previously won a series of national and international awards for his research.
"Some of his discoveries have potential applications in environmental remediation, energy production and storage, and drug delivery, among other important technologies," chemistry Chair LeGrande Slaughter said in a university announcement.
He will serve as the new Welch Chair in the Department of Chemistry. The chair was established nearly two decades ago with a $2 million endowment from private donors and the Welch Foundation.