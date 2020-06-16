Students looking toward a career that's a mix of biology and business have another option in Texas Woman's University.
The professional science master's degree in biotechnology will be available this coming fall semester.
According to a press release, the degree is the second of its kind in Texas and the 39th in the country.
Quote in the press release, Chancellor Carine Feyten said: "Biotechnology applies biological processes for medical, pharmaceutical or clinical testing and research, and our program will prepare the next generation of biotechnology professionals to treat, prevent and track future outbreaks of this magnitude," she said of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
TWU's Stephanie Pierce is the program's director, and an international team of faculty members will make up its core team.
A one-hour information session for prospective students will begin at noon on June 25. Registration is available at twu.edu/biotechnology.