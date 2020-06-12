UNT
DRC file photo

Gov. Greg Abbott named new student regents to the Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas governing boards Wednesday.

Student regents serve as nonvoting members of a public university’s board and are appointed to serve one-year terms by Abbott annually.

Graduate student Dawna-Diamond Tyson of Frisco will serve on the TWU Board of Regents for 2020-21. She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from TWU and is pursuing her master’s in political science.

Dianna Nguyen of Arlington, a graduate student pursuing a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree and a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from the UNT Health Science Center, will serve on the UNT Board of Regents.

Both regents’ terms expire May 31.

 

