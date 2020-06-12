Gov. Greg Abbott named new student regents to the Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas governing boards Wednesday.
Student regents serve as nonvoting members of a public university’s board and are appointed to serve one-year terms by Abbott annually.
Graduate student Dawna-Diamond Tyson of Frisco will serve on the TWU Board of Regents for 2020-21. She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from TWU and is pursuing her master’s in political science.
Dianna Nguyen of Arlington, a graduate student pursuing a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree and a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from the UNT Health Science Center, will serve on the UNT Board of Regents.
Both regents’ terms expire May 31.