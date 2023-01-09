Denton ISD named Melissa Bates as the new principal of Providence Elementary School. Bates, who served as the assistant principal at Braswell High School, assumed her new role after Thanksgiving.

Melissa Bates

Melissa Bates

She replaced Jairia Diggs after Diggs was named director of federal programs and school improvement for Denton ISD.

 

