Denton ISD named Melissa Bates as the new principal of Providence Elementary School. Bates, who served as the assistant principal at Braswell High School, assumed her new role after Thanksgiving.
She replaced Jairia Diggs after Diggs was named director of federal programs and school improvement for Denton ISD.
Bates is a veteran elementary and secondary school educator, and has a background in the classroom and as a campus administrator. District officials credited Bates with cultivating a positive campus culture and climate at Braswell, where she coordinated interventions, built master schedules and assessed campus needs. She also developed partnerships between the school and community throughout her work in the district.
“As an assistant principal at Braswell High School, Mrs. Bates is already a fixture in the Braswell community,” said Jeff Russell, area superintendent of academic programs. “Now that she will serve as the principal of Providence Elementary School, we know she will continue to have an even more significant and favorable influence on our growing community."
