DeCorian Hailey will take over as principal of Braswell High School at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Hailey, who currently works as an associate principal at Guyer High School, will replace Lesli Guajardo at Braswell.
Guajardo will move into a job focusing on “student outreach and community engagement” at Braswell, according to a district announcement made Friday afternoon.
Hailey was appointed by Superintendent Jamie Wilson through his emergency powers granted by the school board in March. The additional discretion given to Wilson is meant to help the district adapt to the ongoing global pandemic.
Hailey received his bachelor’s degree from Austin College in Sherman before earning his master’s degree in educational administration from the University of North Texas.
He has previously worked as a teacher and coach in DeSoto ISD before moving to Garland, Frisco and Lake Dallas ISDs. He has worked at Guyer for the past five years.