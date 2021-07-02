Molie Avelino was named the new principal of Lake Dallas High following a vote by the district's school board this past month.
Avelino started as an assistant principal at Lake Dallas High in 2012, where she became the school’s associate principal in 2015, according to a district press release.
"I truly can’t imagine any place I’d rather be than Lake Dallas High School, as serving the students and staff of this campus has been the highlight of my career," Avelino said in the release. "I look forward to continuing to support everyone on campus in my new role and ensuring we foster an environment that all Falcons are proud to be part of."
Avelino’s educational background includes a master’s in educational administration from Tarleton State University and a bachelor’s in English from State University of New York at Brockport.
She previously worked in Austin ISD for three years supervising English Language Learner programs and a year as an assistant principal in Del Valle ISD.
She worked as a teacher at Denton ISD's Ryan High, Fossil Ridge High in Keller ISD and North Central Texas College in Corinth.