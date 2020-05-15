Texas Woman's University will soon offer a doctorate in education, leadership and organization, following a vote by the board of regents Friday.
It could become available in the fall 2021 semester, pending approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The program will be offered entirely online, according to a university press release, and will seek to prepare people for leadership roles in K-12 and higher education, among other leadership roles.
Courses will be held in successive seven-week periods, according to the announcement.