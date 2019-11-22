North Central Texas College Drama will hold auditions for their upcoming production of The Erroneous Count of Monte Cristo.
Auditions are 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 4 at the Denton Black Box in the First State Bank Exchange at North Central Texas College, 318 E. Hickory St.
The Erroneous Count of Monte Cristo is based on the classic adventure story by Alexandre Dumas about Edmond Dantès, who is framed for a crime he did not commit and imprisoned. After a series of far-fetched events, he escapes from prison, finds a fabulous treasure, and is able to exact a horrendous revenge on those that betrayed him. This comedy gleefully shrinks the tale, then mis-tells it to comic effect.
The play calls for three men and two women. Auditions are open to all community members, ages 16 and up. Actors will be portray multiple characters that cross paths with the count.
Performances will be Feb. 21-13, Feb. 27-29 and March 1 at the black box. For more information, call 940-668-3355 or email ttalbott@nctc.edu.