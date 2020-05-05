North Central Texas College will begin offering a child development program for students in the fall semester.
Students will be able to earn a professional certification within one year and an associate’s degree after two.
The Child Development Associate is a national certification granted through the Council for Professional Recognition.
NCTC’s new program is meant to ready students for jobs in day cares, preschools or homes. Students will be able to transfer to a four-year university to complete a bachelor’s degree following their conclusion of the program.
