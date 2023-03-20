The F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni award was presented to George Burrow. From left: NCTC Board of Regents Chair Karla Metzler, former NCTC President Eddie Hadlock, George Burrow and NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace.
The F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni award was presented to George Burrow. From left: NCTC Board of Regents Chair Karla Metzler, former NCTC President Eddie Hadlock, George Burrow and NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace.
Courtesy photo/NCTC
The Summit Club of Flower Mound was presented the Ed Wright Community Service award for Denton County at the NCTC Starlite Gala on Friday.
Courtesy photo/NCTC
From left: NCTC Foundation President Phil Neelley, NCTC Vice Chancellor Debbie Sharp, NCTC Board of Regents Chair Karla Metzler, Claudio Forrest, Bryan Webb and NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace.
North Central Texas College recently honored donors at the annual Starlite Gala at WinStar Convention Center, with 500 guests attending.
Alumnus George Burrow earned the F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award. Burrow taught more than 34 years in Celina, Whitesboro and Gainesville schools. He graduated from Gainesville Junior College, now NCTC, with an associate of arts degree. He went on to University of North Texas, where he earned a bachelor's degree in social studies and physical education.
Burrow began his teaching career in Celina, making $204 a month. He started his career teaching social studies, but very early on was tasked with forming a junior high school 11-man football team to prepare the young athletes for high school football.
He went on to teach and coach at Whitesboro Middle School, and then earned a master's degree in education, with a concentration in science. He took a junior vasrsity coaching job at Gainesville ISD. From then on, Burrow was tapped to lead in the district, where he retired in 1991.
Officials recognized NCTC donors at the gala:
Patrons Honors Circle members, who have given between $1,000 and $4,999: Abby Dieter; Tactical Computing Labs; Lauren Eggert; Jessica DeRoche; Jan and the late Earl Russell; Donna and Charles Culpepper; Kara Mason; Jeremy and Melinda Carroll; Era Education Foundation; Amy Hoffman; Danelle Wolf; Maggie M. Row; Brenda Anderle; Amy Klohn; Embassy Suites Denton Convention Center; Dr. Ann S. Jagoe Memorial Scholarship; Joe Lucido & Associates, LLC; Jim and Roxanne Haayen; Krum ISD Education Foundation; Bell Supply Co.; Endurance Lift Solutions LLC; Thomas Pitcock; West Texas A&M University; Collinsville United Methodist Church; and the University of Texas at Arlington.
The Benefactors Honor Circle members, who have given between $5,000 and $9,999: The Zimmerer Family Scholarship; Big Hat Limousine and Transportation; Sara Flusche; Shane and Robin Studdard; First Christian Church of Gainesville; Emily Lewis; Jessica Carlile, Roy Culberson; To the Moon Cindy Berend Scholarship; and Midwestern State University.
Founders Honors Circle members, who have given between $10,000 to $19,999: Robbie and Diane Baugh; Claud and Carol Fry; Denise and Ricky Cason; Sanger Lions Club; Wise Electric Coop; Lee Russell of Edward Jones; and Jim and Jennifer Goldsworthy.
Bronze Honors Circle members, who have given between $20,000 to $29,999: First United Methodist Church of Graham; Tim and Mary Turbeville; Ryan and Christy Morris; Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullet PC; Trident Process Systems; and Select Energy Services.
White Diamond Honors Circle, for gifts between $50,000 and $99,000: the Saint Jo ISD Education Foundation; NCTC Chancellor Dr. Brent Wallace; the Phil and Lisa Bellows Family; Lake Cities Education Foundation; Ponder Education Foundation; Casting for a Cause and the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation.
Blue Chip Honors Circle for gifts over $100,000: Frank and Dororthy Knapp.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.