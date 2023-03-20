North Central Texas College recently honored donors at the annual Starlite Gala at WinStar Convention Center, with 500 guests attending. 

Alumnus George Burrow earned the F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award. Burrow taught more than 34 years in Celina, Whitesboro and Gainesville schools. He graduated from Gainesville Junior College, now NCTC, with an associate of arts degree. He went on to University of North Texas, where he earned a bachelor's degree in social studies and physical education. 

 

