NCTC chancellor addressing Editorial Board on July 27 Jul 20, 2021 Jul 20, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago

G. Brent Wallace, chancellor at North Central Texas College, will address the Denton Record-Chronicle's Editorial Board on July 27 at 2 p.m.We will stream the appearance live at DentonRC.com and on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DentonRC. We invite you to watch and interact.Have questions you would like us to ask Chancellor Wallace? Email them to drc@dentonrc.com.