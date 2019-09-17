The public is invited to a lecture on the Native American perspective in climate change on Friday afternoon.
The free, hourlong talk is part of the ongoing Crosscurrents series hosted by the UNT Departments of Geography and Environment, Philosophy and Religion.
Jaskiran Dhillon, a professor at The New School, will present research on solutions to climate change—more urgently experienced by indigenous peoples—that could both correct past injustices and create a future that better accommodates Native American perspectives, culture and nationhood.