University of North Texas history professor Michael Wise will give a talk on Native American agriculture and historical geography in a free, public talk Friday afternoon.
The hourlong talk is part of the ongoing Crosscurrents series hosted by the University of North Texas Departments of Geography and Environment, Philosophy and Religion.
The talk begins at 3 p.m. Friday in Room 130 of UNT’s Environmental Education, Science and Technology Building, 1704 W. Mulberry St.
Water and tea will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own reusable bottles.