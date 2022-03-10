Colleagues remembered retired University of North Texas music professor John Murphy as an educator whose work centered on students. Friends recalled him as a generous man with a heart for volunteerism. His son reflected on a dad who always made time for his children and their passions while leading one of the best and busiest jazz programs in the world.
He was also remembered as a kind but fervent champion for people with neurodivergent conditions.
John Patrick Murphy was born on Oct. 25, 1961, in Baltimore. He was the sixth of seven children born to Charles, a court stenographer for the City of Baltimore, and Angela O’Brien Murphy, a nurse and homemaker.
Murphy grew up in Catonsville, Maryland. He attended Baltimore County public schools, and his first job was at the Catonsville branch of the county public library — a job that fostered his lifelong love of reading and writing.
Murphy, a saxophone and accordion player who graduated from UNT in the l980s after playing with the One o’ Clock Lab Band, returned to the university later as a faculty member. He eventually served as the chair of the jazz studies division and spearheaded the College of Music’s development of a doctoral degree in jazz performance.
Murphy died Tuesday from a recurrence of kidney cancer. He was 60.
He started his college studies at Johns Hopkins University, then transferred to UNT. In addition to reaching the top lab band at UNT, Murphy played with Ella Fitzgerald at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas. He earned a master’s and doctorate in ethnomusicology at Columbia University in New York. He researched Cuban music in New York and Brazilian traditional music and heard a wide variety of live music in the city. He traveled to Brazil with his wife and two sons from 1990-91 to complete field research on a Fulbright grant. His career as an educator started at Western Illinois University in Macomb.
His career led him back to UNT.
“I think his major contribution to the students was his care and his time,” said Alan Baylock, bandleader of the UNT One o’ Clock Lab Band and coordinator of lab bands. “He never turned down a student if they came by his office to talk about anything. One student on my social media post said that he was the most invested educator they ever had. And when they talk about investment, they’re not talking about just their academic education, but their mental health and their physical health.”
Jack Murphy, John Murphy’s oldest child, said his dad was health conscious, so his cancer diagnosis in 2018 was a surprise.
“He was interested in being healthy,” Jack Murphy said. “He was interested in his own health. He started being vegetarian in 2001. He only stopped that practice when he got sick. He rode his bike, commuted to work on his bike.”
Murphy could often be seen pedaling to campus, toting panniers packed with his laptop and papers, and occasionally towing a bike trailer loaded with musical instruments. Murphy once ran a marathon to raise scholarship money for College of Music students. Jack Murphy said when his father started doing Olympic-length triathlons, he would swim on his lunch break.
Sometime around 2010, when Murphy was regularly attending the Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, he shared that he’d encouraged UNT jazz students to advocate for themselves and their health, and decline offers to play at local venues that accommodated smoking. Students could book another paying gig, he said, without risking their health.
Murphy joined the College of Music in 2001 as an ethnomusicologist and saxophonist. He rose to become the chair of the division in 2008 until he retired in 2019 — after the kidney cancer he’d beaten in 2018 returned. Baylock said Murphy excelled as an administrator for the same reasons he did as a musician: Murphy listened deeply, he said, and paid attention to the big picture.
Baylock was especially moved by how readily his former boss would attend to students.
“I can think of two times that I had a student come to me in crisis,” he said. “After I’d done all I knew to do, I walked a student to John’s office. He might have been overwhelmed with a deadline or email, but he stopped what he was doing, listened and then did everything he could. He got a student the resources they needed, got them into see the help they needed, got in touch with the RA (in the student’s dorm). I had a parent call me who was having trouble locating her child, who was a jazz student. I got John involved and he got up, went to the residence hall, and they were able to locate the student.”
Baylock said Murphy counseled students to advocate for themselves, even if it meant withdrawing from school to sort out their lives. The college and its jazz studies program would be there when the student was ready to return, healed or just in a better position to study and perform.
Jack Murphy said he and his siblings, Peter and Gillian, joined their mother, Genene, to read through hundreds of comments about their dad on social media. News of his death resulted in dozens of posts remembering him, and one story stood out to Jack.
“Someone wrote that they were in class back when cell phones had just become a thing, and someone’s phone rang in the middle of a class,” he said. “All these heads craned to see what my dad would do. Like to see if he would get mad. Well, he got up, walked over to the piano, and started playing the ringtone. Then, he turned it into a jazz arrangement right there on the spot. He turned it into a lesson on arranging.”
Few people knew of how Murphy made the university more accommodating to people with neurodivergent conditions. Linda Holloway, a retired UNT Professor of Rehabilitation and herself neurodivergent, co-founded what is now UNT Neurodiversity Initiative years ago. Murphy was diagnosed as having an autism spectrum disorder in 2014, Jack Murphy said.
“I just can’t say anything bad about John,” Holloway said. “He was such a wonderful man. He did so much for people, and behind the scenes.”
The university’s neurodiversity initiative first focused on students, and Murphy helped procure Texas Workforce Commission grant money to prepare students on the spectrum for work life. Some people with autism spectrum disorders can sometimes find social interactions awkward or even mystifying, and Holloway said Murphy could relate to students who found the social aspects of college and work difficult.
“When you’re doing this kind of work, nothing helps like having someone with the lived experience, and John brought that to these projects,” Holloway said.
And then, Holloway said, Murphy extended the initiative to include faculty and staff with neurodivergent conditions. He helped start support groups and networks where people could talk about their experiences and share ideas that could make it easier to navigate the world.
“That was truly important,” she said. “And he did it in a way where people could be private about it. People are a lot more accepting of neurodiversity now. They are starting to see that neurodivergent people aren’t lesser. They aren’t bad. Our brains are just different, and we think differently. But there is still some stigma, and faculty and staff could be part of a network and still be private about it.”
Jack Murphy said his father continued to love learning, even during his cancer treatment. Gillian Murphy posted a memory of her dad returning to the water on his sunfish, the smallest of sailboats. He picked up sketching, Jack Murphy said, and rediscovered his interest in penmanship.
“His handwriting really changed,” Jack Murphy said. “He never stopped his love for learning.”