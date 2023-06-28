A group of girls — and one boy — lean over their sewing machines and carefully feed blocks of fabric into the humming, rapid-fire needle.
With all the chatter and worry about too much screen time and the firm hold video games have over children and teens, you might expect this scene at a Denton quilt shop to elicit sighs and eye rolls.
But no. The kids at the Denton County 4-H quilting camp are intent on their projects.
“Once you get it down, it’s really pretty fun, actually,” said Maven Nymeyer, a seventh grader at Strickland Middle School and member of the Heart of Denton 4-H Club. “Sometimes you want to scream and shove your machine halfway across the world. But once you get it, it’s really fun.”
The three-day camp started Monday and wrapped on Wednesday, and on Tuesday, no one was screaming or shoving their machines. Instead, campers were doggedly sewing rows of quilt blocks together, then taking turns at the pressing stations, where a volunteer talked them through pressing their seams to create a clean, crisp quilt top.
“Remember,” said Debbi Nobles, who is a leader in the Heart of Denton and a member of the Denton Quilt Guild. “You aren’t ironing. You’re pressing.”
The camp is just one program that the Denton County 4-H offers. 4-H is a network of local clubs that are probably best known for connecting children in third through 12th grades to animal agriculture and domestic industries like cooking, canning and sewing. But today’s 4-H offers everything from animal show projects to STEM clubs and veterinary science.
The quilt club offered a no-pressure project: complete a wall-hanging sized quilt, or get far enough along in the project that you can finish at home. The 4-H joined the Denton Quilt Guild at the Minding My P’s and Q’s quilt shop at Presido Plaza, a strip center located just off of Loop 288.
Curious campers might get a tour of the shop, even to get a glimpse of the huge, long-arm quilting machine the store has to complete customer orders. The merchandise and tools were something of a learning library — campers got to try steam rippers, and they learned how to use the sewing machines to whisk thread from a spool onto a bobbin.
Nobles said people in the community answered the Denton Quilt Guild’s call for donated sewing machines, which meant that just about every camper left with their quilt and a sewing machine.
“We like to say that people think of 4-H as cows and cookies. But it’s more than that.
“Our mission is to offer 4-H programs to Denton County kids so that they can have access that’s affordable,” said Steven Baringer, a Texas A&M Agrilife Denton County Extension agent who works in 4-H and youth development.
Baringer said the camps are open to any youth or teen, but he said that each camp is open to other 4-H members who are focusing on other programs, like STEM or food and nutrition. He said the camp is just one way the extension service partners with other local organizations to give children a chance to learn a skill.
Claudia Kopel, the president of the Denton Quilt Guild, said guild members stepped up to volunteer because they want to promote and preserve the art of quilting, but they also want to teach the campers that knowing their way around a sewing machine is a skill they’ll never regret.
“They get to see how what is hanging on the wall right there comes together,” Kopel said. “And they get to see that it isn’t impossible. Once they learnt the basics, if they take these machines home and keep at it, they won’t forget how to do this.”
Kopel said there’s talk of starting a junior quilt guild, if children and teens are interested. During Tuesday’s camp, guild members encouraged the campers to keep quilting and to consider entering their work in quilt shows.
Hannah Davis, a junior at Lake Dallas High School and a member of the Heart of Denton 4-H, said she enrolled in the camp because her mother wanted her to do it. She borrowed an old machine from the Denton County 4-H program, and after a sort of scavenger hunt to find out how to reverse the machine, she found a rhythm.
“My sewing machine was from the dinosaur times,” Davis said, joking. “I was able to go and find a new machine for a good price. And then it was like, yeah, I can do this.”
Nymeyer and Davis said they liked picking out the quilt blocks, and they learned that quilts are made up of three layers. The very top is usually the most ornate. The middle is made of a layer of fluffy-but-flat cotton batting, which lends a finished quilt its puffiness. The backing is the bottom. Once the top blocks are stitched together, the batting and backing are stitched on and then the quilter finishes with tiny stitches that create texture on the top.
“I like it,” Davis said. “And now I want to make some for my friends. And now you can, like, teach generations after you how to do it. I think that’s that’s one of the main things, to teach others about it so they can teach for years.”
