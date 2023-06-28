Quilt camper, and happy
Maven Nymeyer, a Strickland Middle School student and member of Heart of Denton 4-H, shows off the row of quilt blocks she sewed during 4-H quilt camp on Tuesday.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

A group of girls — and one boy — lean over their sewing machines and carefully feed blocks of fabric into the humming, rapid-fire needle.

With all the chatter and worry about too much screen time and the firm hold video games have over children and teens, you might expect this scene at a Denton quilt shop to elicit sighs and eye rolls.

