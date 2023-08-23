chaplain.png
Religious leaders opposing SB 763 say it's "harmful" to public schools and families.
 Shutterstock

More than 100 Texas chaplains have signed onto a letter protesting a new state law that allows them to serve as counselors in public schools.

The letter released Tuesday urges school board members to reject the public school chaplain program, calling it “that the harmful to our public schools and the students and families they serve.”

Download PDF Chaplain letter
