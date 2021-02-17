Wednesday brought with it another round of school closure announcements.
Krum ISD announced all classes would be canceled through Friday but would be expected to resume come Monday.
Sanger ISD followed suit with a similar message to parents. Superintendent Tommy Hunter wrote classes would be canceled on both Thursday and Friday.
“We have already identified some damages to campuses and facilities related to the cold,” he wrote.
Argyle ISD announced Tuesday evening that classes would be canceled through Friday, as well. Denton ISD announced the same closures earlier in the day Tuesday.
The University of North Texas also confirmed Tuesday that all classes through the end of the week were canceled.
Texas Woman's University on Tuesday canceled classes only through 8 a.m. Friday but extended that to 8 a.m. Saturday by mid-afternoon Wednesday. That cancelation extended to the board of regents meetings planned for Thursday and Friday.