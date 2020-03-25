Denton school board members approved upward of $52.5 million in construction costs during Tuesday evening's meeting.
The lion's share of the funds would go toward additions and renovations at Ryan High School. The projects will be funded through the $750.5 million bond package passed by voters in 2018.
Roughly $2.4 million would go toward construction, furniture and other expenses at Denton ISD's new technology building. Much of the costs for the tech building will come out of the 2013 bond package.
Ryan High will gain a new auditorium and other fine arts additions. Existing facilities, including the cafeteria, ROTC classrooms and athletic fields, will be renovated. Money will also go toward electrical, plumbing and other infrastructure improvements.
Construction is scheduled to begin this coming summer and is expected to finish up sometime the following summer.
The tech building will be at 200 W. Congress St., which housed the Cupboard Natural Foods until its closure in early 2018. Denton ISD purchased the building for more than $2.1 million in October 2019.
Once complete, the building will house the district's technology department, which is currently divided across a handful of other buildings. Officials originally planned for construction to conclude sometime this summer.
District officials previously said the purchase and subsequent sale of 401 N. Elm St. to the city of Denton for $4.5 million this past year freed up some funding to renovate the old Cupboard building.
While undoubtedly impactful, the approval of construction costs was somewhat overshadowed by Tuesday's discussion of emergency powers for Superintendent Jamie Wilson amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.
As their final vote Tuesday night, board members unanimously approved a resolution granting Wilson broader authority across a number of areas in hopes he would be better able to respond to tumultuous times.