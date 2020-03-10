All retired school personnel are invited to the next meeting of the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association.
It will begin at 9:30 a.m. at March 19 at the Lewisville Church of Christ — 901 College Parkway in Lewisville.
Kristen Dye, a makerspace librarian for the City of Lewisville, will lead the day's program. She will give information on "The Hive" at the Lewisville Public Library.
Light refreshments will be served and all attendees are eligible to participate in door prize drawings. Attendees are encouraged to bring new or gently used books for the Children's Book Project, as well as nonperishable food for a local food bank.
Organizers ask attendees consider construction in the area. Call 972-436-7907 for more information.