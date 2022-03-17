The Green Brigade will share some North Texas pride with St. Patrick’s Day revelers in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
Irish officials expect roughly 400,000 to attend the event, which is the holiday party’s official return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
“We started thinking about applying for an invitation to the parade in November of 2020,” said Daniel Cook, Director of University of North Texas Athletic Bands and and Director of the UNT Wind Ensemble.
The band had to submit photos of the group, recordings and history of the band program with the application.
“We applied in January in 2021. It was pretty cool to get the invitation, because it comes from the Lord Mayor of Dublin.”
Cook announced the invitation on St. Patrick’s Day last year, giving students who decided to go about a year to prepare to march the route and raise money if they needed to. About 165 members of the Green Brigade traveled to Ireland, representing the full band with horn players, trombonists, drumline and part of the color guard.
Green Brigade members flew to Ireland this week, taking advantage of spring break to enjoy some tourist hot spots — the Cliffs of Moher, the Rock of Cashel, the Blarney Castle, Cobh and Cork City, to name a few. And the musicians played two concerts, one at the Cobh Heritage Center and another at Arthur’s Quay Park in Limerick.
Thursday, the UNT students will join about a dozen other marching bands invited to join the day. The guests join hundreds of costumed participants as they dance and perform along the route. Some of the participants are traditional — Dublin Fire Brigade often marches in uniform, flanked by bagpipers.
Cook said the Green Brigade will pull from its repertoire as the band marches the route.
“We are doing a mixture of school songs and drum cadences,” Cook said. “The standard marching band fare. We’re doing some of our field show repertoire, spirit tunes and our fight song. And we’ll be doing some standard pop and rock tunes and reprising a few things we have done before.”
Cook said he applied as a part of a push to get the Green Brigade off of the halftime field more often.
“This is my third year in this position, and one of my goals is to have the group take on more high profile performances,” he said. “I think it just worked out. We had to ask ‘what are some really high profile events that would be suitable for us?’ This? It doesn’t require much explanation. It’s a big event, with something like half a million in attendance.”
He considers the parade a real achievement.
“This quit literally puts us on the world stage,” Cook said. “The Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade has got to be one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the world, if not the biggest. It’s instantly recognizable.”
The brigade did have to get some practice in, Cook said.
“It’s harder than a lot of people think to march along a route in straight lines,” he said. “We’re used to being on field with all those clear lines. Playing while you’re winding through a city is harder than you think.”
Cook said he’ll be marching along with the brigade players.
“I’ll be pulling a queen,” he said, demonstrating the statesman-like wave and polite smile he’ll aim at the spectators.