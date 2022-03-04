An unnamed McMath Middle School student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle, Principal Buddy Dunworth said in an email to families Friday morning.
Dunworth said the student was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Londonderry and Teasley lanes, the intersection nearest the school entrance. The student, who wasn’t identified, sustained minor injuries, the email said. They were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Dunworth said the student’s parents were contacted immediately, and were with their child as they were transported to the hospital. The school can’t access medical information due to HIPAA regulations restricting hospitals, clinics and other medical agencies from releasing protected information.
“I want to applaud the efforts of our medical personnel for their quick response to the scene and for helping assist our student who was in need,” Dunworth wrote. “Rest assured, the safety of our students and staff is always of the utmost importance, and at no time during the situation were any of our staff or students who were not directly involved, affected.”
— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales
