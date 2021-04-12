The Elm Fork Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist will have a free presentation about how the February freeze affected the state's fish and wildlife from noon to 3 p.m. on April 13.
Winter Storm Uri was the weather system that swept through Texas Feb. 11-13, plunging the state into a paralyzing freeze that killed an estimated 111 residents.
Texas Master Naturalist-Elm Fork Chapter has been surveying the storm's effects on wildlife and plants. The storm necessitated the rescue of cold-stunned turtles, and the freeze hurt coastal fisheries and overwintering bat populations. The Texas Master Naturalist program is examining the scale and precedent of the storm during it's TMNTuesday speaker series.
The seminar is free. Register online.