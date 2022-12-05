The downtown holiday lights have officially been flipped on.
You know what that means: In what feels like 10 minutes, schools will be closing for winter break and college students will be getting ready to graduate. When fall commencement comes, locals should be ready for heavier traffic around campuses. As K-12 schools close for winter break, families can fire up their Disney+ accounts for some serious bingeing — or check out break-time activities available through Denton Parks & Recreation.
Commencement
North Central Texas College will have its fall commencement ceremonies this weekend. For students getting degrees and certifications in licensed vocational nursing, fire science and EMT and paramedicine, graduation starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, on the Gainesville campus.
For students getting degrees and certifications in nursing, arts, science, teaching and all non-health certificates, graduation is at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, also at the Gainesville campus.
The University of North Texas will host commencement for all of its programs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17. Doctoral and master's degree commencement will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. All ceremonies will be at the UNT Coliseum.
Texas Woman's University will host graduation ceremonies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 16-17. All ceremonies will take place at Kitty Magee Arena at Pioneer Hall, 304 Administration Drive.
Winter break for schools
Denton, Krum and Sanger schools district campuses will be closed for winter break from Dec. 19-30.
Argyle ISD campuses will be closed for winter break from Dec. 16-30.
Kids & Teens Holiday Camps
Some parents have to work during the school winter break. Denton Parks & Recreation has programs for children and teens during school closures. The holiday camps are divided into two age groups, ages 5-10 and ages 11-15.
Holiday camps cost $33 per day ($38 for non-residents) and advance registration is required. Drop-off starts at 7 a.m. and pickup ends at 6 p.m.
All-Day Holiday Camps for age 5-10 include field trips to sites around the area:
Dec. 19 — Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Dec. 20 — Putt-Putt Golf
Dec. 21 — To be determined
Dec. 22 — Lunch with Santa at Celebration Station
Dec. 23 — To be determined
Dec. 26 — Cicis Pizza and Retrocade
Dec. 27 — Studio Movie Grill
Dec. 28 — To be determined
Dec. 29 — Park and Shenaniganz
Dec. 30 — The Battlefield Nerf arena
Registration for All-Day Holiday Teen Camp for ages 11-15 is open, but the field trips are to be determined.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.