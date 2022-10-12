UNT saw its fall enrollment spike 5.6% and saw its fourth consecutive year of increases to break fall census day with 19% growth among new freshmen, 19% growth among its graduate student population and almost 4% growth among Mean Green students who have brand new degrees.
The University of North Texas Denton campus got a little more crowded this semester, with enrollment numbers that make the Mean Green one of the fastest growing colleges in Texas and the country.
Across town at Texas Woman's University, enrollment fell slightly, following a nationwide trend after the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs.
Enrollment numbers are unofficial until the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board verifies enrollment numbers later in the fall. Census day is on the 12th day of class each fall semester.
Make room for more Eagles
UNT saw its fall enrollment spike 5.6% and saw its fourth consecutive year of increases to break fall census day with 19% growth among new freshmen, 19% growth among its graduate student population and almost 4% growth among Mean Green students who have brand new degrees.
The growth puts UNT enrollment at 44,532 students, with 6,708 new freshmen breaking the school's record for brand new first-year Eagles.
"We are committed to helping our students succeed and to thrive beyond graduation in our complex and ever-changing world," UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a statement.
"UNT continues to be the university of choice for more students than ever before, and UNT remains one of the top producers in awarding degrees in the North Texas region, which speaks to our desire to help our students be successful and to help Texas meet the workforce demands of the future. No other university system in the region does more than UNT to drive Texas' progress."
In the last year, the university became a co-founder of a new consortium of Hispanic-serving universities. UNT was officially designated a Hispanic-serving institution in 2020 and is among a small number of Tier 1 research universities with the designation. With UNT intentionally directing resources to recruit Hispanic graduate students and faculty, officials expect to continue to attract a growing number of Hispanic undergraduate students and graduate students.
TWU sees slight dip
TWU saw an enrollment decline of 2.75%, but officials expect to reach the third-highest enrollment ever by the end of the fall term. On census day, there were 15,877 Pioneers on campus.
"One reason for lower enrollment numbers: This past academic year, TWU had all-time record graduation over the academic year," spokesman Matt Flores said in an email.
In the 2016-17 school year, 3,900 students earned a degree from the university. Over the next three academic years, TWU saw enrollment slip slightly, reaching its lowest during that time with 3,770 students getting degrees in the 2018-19 school year. That number jumped up to 4,172 students earning degrees in the 2021-22 year.
The university had a record first-time-in-college class this year, totally 1,355 — a 4.1% increase over the previous record in 2016.
When it comes to diversity, TWU and UNT are similar in attracting students across ethnic and racial groups.
"We have a slightly more diverse student body this year compared with last fall," Flores said. "Minority enrollment overall is at 60% for fall 2022 and was 58% for fall 2021, which at the time was our most diverse student enrollment ever."
White students make up nearly 37% of the student body, with Hispanic students accounting for 39.9%. Black students make up 16.6% of the student body, and Asian students make up 9.7%. The 48 Pioneers who are indigenous American or Alaskan account for 0.3% of the student body.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.