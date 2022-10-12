UNT’s campus bustling
UNT saw its fall enrollment spike 5.6% and saw its fourth consecutive year of increases to break fall census day with 19% growth among new freshmen, 19% growth among its graduate student population and almost 4% growth among Mean Green students who have brand new degrees. 

 Al Key/DRC

The University of North Texas Denton campus got a little more crowded this semester, with enrollment numbers that make the Mean Green one of the fastest growing colleges in Texas and the country.

Across town at Texas Woman's University, enrollment fell slightly, following a nationwide trend after the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs.

