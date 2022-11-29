Aubrey native Louise Tobin is often remembered for discovering Frank Sinatra and touring with her husband and clarinetist Peanuts Hucko. 

Louise Tobin admires her 100th birthday cake during her birthday party at the Denton Woman's Club Building on Sunday, Oct. 14 in Denton, Texas. Tobin is an Aubrey native and jazz singer who appeared with notable jazz luminaries such as Benny Goodman, Bobby Hackett, Will Bradley and Jack Jenney. She also has a tile on the Denton Arts Walk of Fame and will turn 100-years-old on Nov. 11. ORG XMIT: txder

But Tobin, whose big band jazz career started in 1930s Denton, had a voice of her own and left an indelible mark on the great American songbook. Tobin died on Nov. 26 at the age of 104 in Carrollton. 

A life in song: Louise Tobin

'Texas Jazz Singer: Louise Tobin in the Golden Age of Swing and Beyond,' by Kevin Mooney, Texas A&MUniversity Press. 240 pages, cloth cover. $30.

