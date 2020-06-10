Much of Denton ISD's Tuesday board meeting was devoted to speculation about what the coming weeks, months and years will hold.
The meeting also was the first with board members in the same physical location, along with the public and media, since Feb. 25.
One board member, Jeanetta Smith, was not present but watched remotely. The other board members spread out across two tables. Some of them wore masks for much of the meeting.
Another dais that typically sat several other administrators was largely vacant as other officials watched from home or their offices.
The uncertainty facing the district was prominent during budget and growth discussions, which were filled with qualifiers and hypothetical scenarios.
Simply put, district officials are predicting a new tax rate of $1.40660 per $100 of property valuation, which is roughly 6 cents lower than the current tax rate of $1.47.
The average property value in Denton ISD in 2019 was $257,403, according to the Denton Central Appraisal District. A homeowner with that property value would pay $163 less with the lower tax rate, assuming there was not an increase to the appraised value for 2020.
The tax rate reductions are tied to House Bill 3, the sweeping education reform bill passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019. Rising property values are meant to be offset by a lower property tax rate for school districts. The state government is meant to pick up the difference to make sure schools aren't missing out on expected funds.
The end goal is to slow the growth of property taxes while shifting more burden to the state without harming districts' pocketbooks.
Ultimately, the Texas Education Agency will determine districts' tax rates until early August. Regardless, Denton ISD must adopt a budget on July 23 to prepare for the coming school year. That means guessing games like Tuesday's a high stakes.
"With a watchful eye, we may see plateaus in student growth, residential and commercial development, and possible changes in the upcoming legislative session," district officials wrote in the board presentation. "We will move forward into the 2020-21 school year being mindful of the continued financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."
On a related theme, board members had their quarterly growth report from an outside consultant. The district isn't expected to lose any students, but growth won't be quite as impressive as it has been in recent years.
Instead of the 800 or so new students previously predicted for the coming school year, demographers put the estimate closer to 600.
Fewer students means less money: That 200-student shortfall would mean roughly $1.2 million less for DISD.
District officials assured board members that budget models include enough of a buffer to offset potential dips in enrollment growth.