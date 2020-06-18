Following the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University are able to continue serving DACA participants.
In a 5-to-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of DACA, a program implemented by President Barack Obama in 2012 that offers protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. without legal permission as children.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the decision that the government’s illegality rationale for the decision to end DACA wasn’t adequate.
“It’s a huge victory, and it’s a program that those who benefit from DACA had forged themselves,” UNT professor Mariela Nunez-Janes said. “DACA came out of the result of the activism and the civic engagement of undocumented youth who were left out of the DREAM Act.”
The Trump administration may have an opportunity to challenge the decision if the Department of Homeland Security provides sufficient legal reasoning.
Nunez-Janes, an anthropology professor who studies migrant families, said both President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott are “committed” to ending DACA, and they will try to rely on the recent ruling to do so.
“We have a socially charged climate as a result of the administration and the uprising for black lives, and we’re in the middle of a pandemic and it’s an election year … and so I’m sure the administration will probably be taking that into account,” Nunez-Janes said.
DACA recipients — often referred to as “Dreamers,” based on the never-passed DREAM Act — are provided the opportunity to apply for a work permit. For non-U.S. citizens who aren’t DACA eligible, Texas Senate Bill 1528 allows them to apply for state financial aid.
“DACA combined with that provides some opportunities for recipients of DACA to navigate the expenses of paying for college,” Nunez-Janes said.
Alejandro García, 27, is a DACA recipient attending UNT. García said without the program, he would not be able to work full time with benefits or apply for as many scholarships.
García said he has been anxiously checking for the Supreme Court’s decision since the beginning of June.
“A lot of us were expecting the worst, and even though I had almost a year before my permit expired, many people submitted their application for renewal before the renewal date so we can at least stretch out another year,” García said. “I think the administration can still try to end it a different way, so I feel that anxiety because it’s not a permanent solution. But I’m relieved as of now since I’m able to hold onto the status for longer.”
Damian Torres, director of the Multicultural Center at UNT, works directly with DACA students as well as students, faculty and staff living in the U.S. illegally.
“That’s just a relief to be able to know that those protections they’ve had the opportunity to have in the past and would hope to continue having in the future was upheld today,” Torres said.
Torres said he wants to remind students that the Multicultural Center will continue to provide resources and services no matter what DACA’s fate is.
UNT’s Student Legal Services sent out a notice via email of the decision and said they are providing immigration law assistance and have a full-time immigration attorney on staff. Students can call 940-565-2614 or email studentlegal@unt.edu for assistance.
Becky Rodriguez, executive director of outreach for TWU’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Outreach, said the university is excited to continue providing services and programs for DACA students as well.
“Many of them now will be able to comfortably stay enrolled because I think there was that fear of what was going to happen with their status,” Rodriguez said. “It gives our students that opportunity to continue to persist. They now will not only not have to leave or drop out, they’ll be able to complete their degrees.”
UNT is designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, a federal distinction that shows at least 25% of undergraduate students are Hispanic. Because of Texas’ geographic proximity to Mexico, Torres said many of UNT’s DACA students have that identity.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to continue to be reflective of the state and the country we are a part of,” Torres said. “That HSI eligibility is hopefully a step forward in continuing to support our students.”
TWU is also a Hispanic-Serving Institution and “one of the earliest higher education institutions in the region to train bilingual teachers,” according to its website.
“Texas Woman’s University is thrilled with today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the DACA program,” Chancellor Carine Feyten said in a statement. “We applaud the high court’s decision, which effectively keeps in place a vital program that eases the higher education path for immigrant students and improves their outlook for an economically and socially robust life.
“As a Hispanic-Serving Institution, Texas Woman’s has always been focused on being a welcoming home for Texas residents, and today’s decision reinforces that effort.”