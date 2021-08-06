A group of high schoolers is celebrating the first anniversary of its student-led publication by raising funds to help people in India affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Flower Mound High School students behind Thinker’s Chronicle, a biweekly and independent online newspaper, created a fundraiser to help purchase oxygen concentrators for India during its severe shortage. The group’s “Give Breath, Give Hope” initiative has already reached its goal of $500 during its first phase, but the student leaders want to continue to make a difference beyond their community.
“We realized at the beginning of the pandemic that there was a lot of things we took for free, thinking that would always be there,” Advika Rajeev, founder of Thinker’s Chronicle, said. “Oxygen is something that every person should have access to, and if we can help another person breathe, we should be doing what we can.”
Advika is a rising senior at Flower Mound High and the editor-in-chief of Thinker’s Chronicle. She founded the publication at the start of the pandemic, when there was much uncertainty about the future of her peers. Advika said all the concerns at the time inspired her to create Thinker’s Chronicle to educate young people about how the pandemic would affect them and what they could do about it.
“The pandemic started the middle of my high school academia, and my friends and I were very worried about what the future would look like,” Advika said. “Researching and creating articles for Thinker’s Chronicle gave us some semblance of control over this virus that was wildly out of our hands.”
Thinker’s Chronicle has published 33 editions online since May 2020, focused on scientific literacy and cultural awareness. A team of about 30 staffers covers current global and national news with the intent to get younger generations more interested in the world around them.
“I was in the seventh grade when the pandemic closed the school,” Niharika Rajeev, head of media and marketing and Advika’s sister, said. “Writing for Thinker’s Chronicle just sort of helped understand what was going on and what the future for school and the rest of the world seemed like.”
Now, a year after it was established, the staff at Thinker’s Chronicle decided to help those beyond their community. In July, the publication decided to create its fundraiser, “Give Breathe, Give Hope,” after hearing firsthand experiences from their families in quarantine in India, dealing with the country’s health care issues, as well as researching the oxygen concentrator machine shortage there.
“It is scary that people cannot access such an enormous resource that’s around us all the time,” Advika said.
Advika and Arshia Manoj, one of the publication’s top contributors, led the first phase of the fundraiser, which reached its goal of $500 by the end of the month. The two gained donations by spreading the word around to their family members and networks, and aim to raise another $500.
Sanya Suresh Pillai, who is part of the editorial team, and Niharika are leading phase 2 and are collecting donations through T-shirt sales. The $15 shirts come in white, gray and black with the Thinker’s Chronicle logo, and all proceeds go to GiveIndia, a nonprofit organization in India that aims to provide nongovernmental organizations with resources.
The fundraiser is scheduled to end at the end of this month, but Thinker’s Chronicle will continue to publish and start other fundraisers as its leaders go through college and beyond.
Advika is no stranger to the publishing world. At 17, she has already published two books, a novel and a short story collection. Now her goal is to give a voice to the Gen Z population, get more young people to care about the news and spread awareness.
“Understanding what happened in the past and what worked and what didn’t is very important for when we move into the future,” Advika said.