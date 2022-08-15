Area school districts performed well on the first state report cards the Texas Education Agency gave since COVID-19. 

Denton ISD earned a B in overall performance for 2021-22, the first school year the state returned to school accountability ratings since the pandemic disrupted two academic years, with schools shuttered abruptly in 2019-20 and widespread remote learning in 2020-21.

220225_drc_news_schoolreopenimg.JPG
Buy Now

Argyle ISD

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you