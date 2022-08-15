Area school districts performed well on the first state report cards the Texas Education Agency gave since COVID-19.
Denton ISD earned a B in overall performance for 2021-22, the first school year the state returned to school accountability ratings since the pandemic disrupted two academic years, with schools shuttered abruptly in 2019-20 and widespread remote learning in 2020-21.
Argyle ISD earned an A in overall performance, while the Krum and Sanger school districts each earned a B overall.
Texas launched a new accountability system in 2018 to measure public school performance in three areas: student achievement, school progress and closing performance gaps between demographic groups. The accountability affixes a grade — A through F — to districts, although the system is granular, measuring each campus for performance in those areas.
Texas school districts criticized the accountability system when it debuted, arguing that such ratings were too dependent on a single day of testing.
Districts and campuses are measured according to metrics within each domain. In student achievement, districts and campuses are evaluated according to State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness measures; college, career and military readiness measures; and the district graduation rate.
Argyle ISD, which served 4,314 students last year and has a low percentage of low-income students, earned its third A rating since the system debuted. The district scored 97 out of 100 points, climbing from the 95 it earned in 2018-19 and 2017-18. The district outperforms the average Texas school district in just about every academic area.
Krum ISD earned a B on the accountability rating, with 83 points out of 100. The district served 2,217 students last year. Krum ISD made up considerable ground between 2017-18 and 2018-19, when it lifted its score from 79 to 88.
Sanger ISD served 2,746 students last year and earned a B on the accountability measure with 87 out of 100, gaining a few points from its 2018-19 score. In the domain of student progress, Sanger was close to an A. And in college, career or military readiness, Sanger earned a perfect score.