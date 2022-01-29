Patriots in Denton County have another day to celebrate freedom: National Freedom Day.
Created and coordinated by Juneteenth University, a local nonprofit group that promotes and preserves education and myth-busting about Juneteenth and Black history, Denton County’s National Freedom Day will be a virtual celebration, with music and readings of the resolution that established the observance 74 years ago. The commemoration was first observed in 1949.
National Freedom Day commemorates Feb. 1, 1865, the day President Abraham Lincoln signed the famous resolution proposing the 13th amendment to the Constitution. The historic amendment abolished slavery, and was ratified by the states in 1865.
Denton County’s new observation of National Freedom Day will stream starting noon Feb. 1 on the nonprofit’s website and on Juneteenth University’s Facebook page.
“It was originally a seven-hour concert,” said co-founder Donald J. Norman-Cox. “The idea was to fill the lobby of the new county courthouse with patriotic music, and other kinds of music — Americana and negro spirituals. We were even going to have some rap.”
But then COVID-19 surged, and the group coordinating the event, Juneteenth University, decided it would be safer for participants, and the audiences that would come and go, to host the event online.
The streaming program will include photos of local politicians and residents toasting freedom, too. Denton resident Dianne Randolph will sing a patriotic song from the second floor of the new courthouse as a part of the program.
Norman-Cox said his research didn’t find that Denton or Denton County has ever had an official, public commemoration of National Freedom Day. While the commemoration is associated with Lincoln, Norman-Cox said it’s linked to an early Civil Rights leader.
“National Freedom Day is a federally recognized observance by Congress and President Truman,” Norman-Cox said. “Lincoln’s signature was ceremonial. The person who initiated it and pushed it as far as he could was a man who was enslaved until the age of 15 — Maj. Richard R. Wright.”
Norman-Cox said Wright was taught to read and write, a skill that was illegal for the enslaved.
“In some states, an enslaved person who was literate was able to do something that was punishable by death,” he said. “Major Wright went from being a potentially dangerous, subversive person to being the first president of what is now Savannah University.”
Norman-Cox said the commemoration acknowledges when freedom was extended to all Americans.
“We’re using this day to acknowledge the treasure that is freedom,” Norman-Cox said. “It might be difficult for some people today to imagine or even believe it, but the first generation of the children of former slaves who were still living in the 1940s and ‘50s. They were up in age, yes they were. But they were living.”
The Washington Post published a feature story about Daniel Smith, 88, in 2020 as what the newspaper called “a member of an almost-vanished demographic: the child of someone once considered a piece of property instead of a human being.”
“People forget that slavery wasn’t that long ago,” Norman-Cox said.
Once the program is posted, it will remain available.