Students lead tours for guests at Argyle High School in Flower Mound last fall. Argyle ISD earned an "A" rating on TEA accountability ratings, released Monday. 

 DRC file photo

Local school leaders reflected on their accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency, which hadn’t rated campuses for three years due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The state has been measuring school accountability for decades, but TEA debuted a new system in 2018 that assigns a letter grade — A through F — to campuses and districts. In addition to the letter grade, districts are evaluated on a 100-point scale in different areas of each domain. Schools with domain or overall scaled scores under 70 are labeled “Not Rated.”

