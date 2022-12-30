UNT Frisco Landing
Visitors from Denton, Dallas and Frisco explore the almost-complete UNT Frisco Landing. The new building will open for UNT students living in the Frisco area in January 2023. 

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

This year was largely about local universities getting back to full steam after the COVID-19 pandemic sent many courses online. Behind the scenes, however, University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College continued to develop plans for the future. 

University of North Texas

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES

