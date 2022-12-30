This year was largely about local universities getting back to full steam after the COVID-19 pandemic sent many courses online. Behind the scenes, however, University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College continued to develop plans for the future.
University of North Texas
While schools around the country have lost enrollment, UNT saw unprecedented growth, with numbers up 13.5% since just 2019. The university saw a record number of graduates complete degrees in 2021.
As for the future, the physical growth of the university is most visible at Frisco Landing, a single building (for now) that opens in the spring. The building is an example of both the highly digital lives of students and the trend toward collaboration in the classroom, from middle school to college.
The UNT at Frisco building will have seven 20-person classrooms, a dozen 40-person classrooms, three 60-person classrooms and one extra-large classroom with room for 160, in addition to huddle rooms for two to 10 people. A cafe is also on the first floor.
The Denton campus will continue to expand physically with the construction of a new career services center, thanks to a $5 million endowed gift by alumnus Wilson Jones. The new center will be built in the atrium of the G. Brint Ryan College of Business.
UNT officials have also taken note of the shifting demographics of the state and the country and become a founding member of the Alliance for Hispanic Serving Research Institutions. That puts the Mean Green among 20 Tier 1 research institutions that intend to double the enrollment of Hispanic students in graduate programs and increase the number of Hispanic faculty by 20% by 2030.
Texas Woman's University
By the end of the first half of this fiscal year, the advancement staff at TWU announced commitments for nearly $6.5 million for the TWU Foundation. The giving nudged the foundation’s assets to about $110 million. One of the secrets to bringing in new donations? Have students make the fundraising calls. As of late 2021, TWU became another university to part ways with its alumni volunteer-run alumni association. The separation was marked by grief from a good number of alumni. University officials joined other college advancement departments in taking over alumni associations, giving and development.
The $6.5 million came in new gifts and commitments from 1,826 donors who made 2,292 gifts to the university, which recently became an official university system with ambitious developments in health science education, especially.
The number is certainly slight in the shadow of behemoth campaigns run by Texas’ biggest public universities — Texas A&M University brought in an eye-popping $4.25 billion in a nine-year haul that shattered Texas records for collegiate giving. But TWU regents were enthusiastic about the philanthropic bump, which brought in the most money the university has made in the past five years.
Another important development for TWU: A zero-tuition program for students who are Texas residents who qualify for state and federal student aid and qualify for Pell Grants. To qualify, students have to be a full-time first-time-in-college student or be a new full-time student or a transfer student pursuing their first bachelor's degree. To be eligible for renewed zero-tuition status, students have to maintain satisfactory academic progress.
North Central Texas College
The local community college continues to offer certifications for trades.
Now the college will serve students in Fort Worth's Alliance area.
NCTC earned a $2.4 million Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Education grant.
Through the grant, NCTC will provide programs related to electrical, industrial mechatronics, automation, and robotics. The college will also expand the college’s allied health offerings.
The grant was awarded to the college in two contracts. A $412,636 award given directly to NCTC for specific allied health science training field is meant to help North Texas meet the demand, which is currently more than the local workforce is able to keep up with. Programs covered by this portion of the grant include certified medical assistant, medical billing and coding, medical administrative assistant and medical office technology. Medical office technology is a newly developed credit program for NCTC. The program provides the next level in training for medical billing and coding assistants and medical administrative assistants to increase their skills in front and back medical office and hospital administrative positions.
The second part of the grant is a consortium with Western Texas College, a $1.962 million award meant to train future workers for high-demand engineering technology programs. Programs covered by this consortium will include mechatronics, Industry 4.0 Basics and Advanced Operations, Industry 4.0 Robot System Operations, and electrical skills. Western Texas College will focus its training on petroleum engineering, and specifically well-control application skills.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.