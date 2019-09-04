DCTedu, Denton Community Theatre’s outreach program for ages 5-17, starts its fall semester on Saturday at the Black Box Theatre now inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. Interstate 35E.
To register or for more information, call Daniel Bryant-Gawne at 940-383-1356, email daniel.dct.edu@gmail.com, or visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com/classes. Scholarships are available — visit the website for more information.
Classes for this semester run through Oct. 26:
Creative Drama: ‘My Big Voice’
Ages: 5-7
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Tuition: $180
Students will learn how to use their voice on stage with the basics of vocal projection and making silly character voices. Creative drama will teach movement, pantomime, improvisation, story dramatization and group discussion. The class helps little ones learn the basics of communication, social awareness and problem-solving. No reading ability required. Enrollment limited to 12 students.
Acting I
Ages: 8-11
When: noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Tuition: $180
Students will learn how to prepare for and be confident during auditions, and the class will include a showcase of audition monologues. Students will also learn the basics of theater: acting, auditioning, body and voice, imagination and character development, improvisation and performance. Individual and small group coaching included during classes. Enrollment limited to 16 students.
Acting II
Ages: 12-17
When: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays
Tuition: $180
Stage combat is part of the program, and students will learn how to do stage falls, rolls, pushes, slaps and some sword play. Class ends with a showcase of creative fight scenes written and choreographed by students.
The course also includes stage direction, audition techniques, starting an acting resume, scene study and monologues and characterization. Enrollment limited to 16 students.
Technical Theatre
Ages: 11-17
When: noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Tuition: $180
Students will learn the design process for creating a set for a play on stage. Students will present their design ideas at a concluding showcase.