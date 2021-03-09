Melba Patillo Beals will speak during Texas Woman's University's Jamison Lecture series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.
Beals is a journalist, author and member of the Little Rock Nine, which was the name of the first group of Black students to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957.
The lecture is free, open to the public and will be followed by a Q&A. Those interested can register for the livestreamed event by going to twu.edu/jamison.
The lecture is titled "Warriors Don't Cry," which borrows the name of her book Warriors Don't Cry: A Searing Memoir of the Battle to Desegregate Little Rock's Central High School.