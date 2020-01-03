The Professor’s Corner resumes for 2020 at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Ln.
The first meeting of the local literary discussion group this year will feature University of North Texas professor Jenny Caneen. She will discuss comic dialogue and action in the work of William Shakespeare. The literary discussion group brings literature enthusiasts and local professors together for discussion and refreshments.
The literary group meeting is free. For more information, email Stephen Souris at SSouris@twu.edu.