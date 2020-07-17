Hayden Gochneaur was looking forward to his first year at Harpool Middle School: sports, making new friends, more girls around his own age.
As can be said about most anything, the pandemic changed those plans.
The 11-year-old attended Liberty Christian School through the third grade before being home-schooled for the past few years.
Damon Gochneaur, Hayden’s dad, said all three of his children will remain home-schooled for now. The family isn’t alone in its reluctance to have children attend in-person classes, but they are in the minority, according to some recent school district surveys.
Hitesh Adhikari, father of a preschooler, and Dawn Moreland, mother of two high schoolers, decided to take advantage of Denton ISD’s online options for the coming school year.
But Louie Pancoast said his three children plan to head back to campuses when they open. His oldest daughter, 18-year-old Jaden, is enrolled at North Texas Central College. Jesse, 15, goes to Denton High School. Judah, 4, attends KidZone Academy at GracePointe Church.
He said the family reached a consensus to return to schools after talking over the risks and benefits that accompany in-person classes. In fact, he said they were feeling safer than ever with in-person classes with the extra health screenings and campus cleanings.
“We are 100 percent comfortable and have zero concerns about our kids going back to school in-person this year,” Pancoast said by phone Friday morning.
He said the family would abide by any safety measures schools might put in place, but he finds most anything beyond health screenings and thorough cleaning is counterproductive.
He said he doesn’t judge people who wear masks out and about, but he doesn’t think children need to be worrying about that sort of thing while at school.
He said there’s a lot of confusing information about the virus spreading around, but “from what I’ve seen, not going to school is far worse than anything else that’s going on.”
Adhikari said his daughter, 3-year-old Aira, started going to the Gonzalez School for Young Children this past January — just three months before Denton ISD closed schools and sent students online.
Now, Adhikari said they plan to keep Aira home and take advantage of whatever online resources they can.
“She’s only a 3-year-old, so we don’t want to take a risk,” he said.
He said he’s hoping to see a vaccine for the coronavirus. Then he would consider sending Aira to in-person classes. He’d like to have her back in the classroom in January if possible.
He said children around his daughter’s age simply have trouble staying a safe distance apart and noticing potential symptoms of COVID-19 in themselves.
Overall, Adhikari said he has been worried by the country’s handling of the pandemic. He pointed toward European countries and how aggressive public health responses have curbed the pandemic and allowed for the safe school openings.
“In the U.S., I think, politics are playing a major role in the health of students,” he said.
On the local level, he said he doubts Denton ISD has the resources to implement the safety procedures needed to make him confident about in-person classes.
Gochneaur and Moreland agreed that not nearly enough is being done to make in-person classes seem safe.
The three parents all mentioned the need for a functioning vaccine. Other common prerequisites for their confidence in the school system were widespread testing and lower numbers of people testing positive for the virus.
“I think we just need to feel confident that we have the pandemic somewhat under control,” Gochneaur said of his family.
He said his family weren’t sure any of the people charged with managing the virus had a grasp on what was going on, describing them as deer trying to stand up on solid ice.
He and Moreland agreed that teachers have a mountain to climb in responding to ever-changing guidance during the pandemic.
Moreland, whose two youngest sons attend Ryan High School, said she comes from a long line of teachers, so she appreciates the service they provide. That factored in her family’s decision to have Jeremiah, 16, and Nathan, 15, take classes online this coming semester.
“Am I putting [teachers] at risk by sending my child to a classroom?” she recalled asking herself.
Even though Jeremiah will miss out on hands-on classes, such as welding, and Nathan will miss his sophomore year of football, she said they were each handling the mutual decision to stay home fairly well.
She said the current situation is smooth compared with how choppy the move online in March was.
“They’ve kind of acclimated to the change,” Moreland said.