A Democratic legislator in Texas has filed a bill that would give every public school teacher in Texas a $15,000 raise.
House District 50 Rep. James Talarico’s House Bill 1548 would grant a 25% raise for support staffers in Texas public schools, too. Talarico said the bill would help stem the bleed of teachers from the state’s classrooms.
“This moment demands bold action and that’s what our state is known for,” he said in a statement. “House Bill 1548 would be the biggest teacher pay raise in Texas history. In Texas, we go big or we go home. Let’s go big on teacher pay.”
The state’s teaching crisis got worse during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Talarico’s work as a middle school teacher near San Antonio informed his proposed bill to give Texas teachers an across-the-board raise, he said. Talarico’s office said that students stand to lose the most in the teacher crisis, with learning losses and a mental health crisis among children and teens compounding the political divide over curriculum.
Clay Robison, a spokesman for the Texas State Teachers Association, said a $15,000 raise might seem like peanuts to engineers and architects, but to the men and women in our schools, it’s big money.
“If it passes, this could be a big recruitment thing,” Robison said. “It would be a big raise. Texas schoolteachers have been underfunded for years.”
Robison said the National Education Association surveys schools every year using state education data on school funding, and what it shows for Texas teachers is dire.
“And the average teacher salary last school year, from 2021-22, the average was $58,887,” he said. “That was about $7,500 below the national average.”
In Texas, school districts have minimum salary standards, and Robison said some larger districts pay more than that.
“Among the most experienced teachers in Texas, their average salary ... in Texas was $63,673. The national average for the most experienced teachers was $76,540. The most experienced teachers in Texas are almost lagging by $13,000,” Robison said.
The Denton ISD school board passed a 3% pay increase for all paraprofessionals, auxiliary support staff and professional employees in 2022, citing concern for recruitment and retention.
Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson said administrators and board members are paying close attention to the 88th legislative session, but they don’t count chickens that haven’t even made it to the incubator yet.
“We closely follow all bills that are filed, and we get more engaged as the bills move through the calendar process,” Wilson said, taking a more cautious stance. “It is important to remember the priorities outlined in the inaugural address of the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House. The priorities outlined by those state leaders shape what is heard or not heard in committees. We are hopeful teacher compensation and funding for traditional public schools will make it through the process. We will most definitely be advocating on behalf of our employees.”
Denton school board members just approved a $1.4 billion bond package to put before voters in May. As a fast-growing school district, Denton ISD will need hundreds of new qualified teachers over the next decade and beyond. While Denton schools aren’t in a crisis when it comes to teachers, officials reported that seven high school math classes lacked certified math teachers during the last board meeting.
With an eye on competition for new teachers, the district just approved drafting a proposal for a health clinic for district employees, an innovation that risk management said would be a perk for teachers, who can already see a health care provider dedicated to employees at the Keller and Frisco school districts.
Wilson said administrators consider teachers crucial to the district’s growth as well as its drive to see students across the commencement stage and into either college, the workforce or the military.
“Teacher compensation keeps well-trained, seasoned veterans in the classroom with our students,” Wilson said. “Teachers spend their entire careers learning more and more to meet the varied needs of their students. Their career development greatly enhances the achievement of their students.”
Experienced, qualified teachers are responsible for what Wilson called “optimal learning environments” and engaging lessons.
“They are not babysitters,” he said. “In addition to the parent, the most important factor in the education of a child is the quality of the teacher.”
Denton school board President Mia Price said she agreed with Wilson.
“We are very supportive of our teachers,” Price said in an email to the Denton Record-Chronicle. “And anytime we can better compensate them it’s always beneficial.”
Price said she needs to learn more about the proposed pay raise and how it would be funded past the current legislative session.
“If it helps us continue to hire the best qualified teachers for our students, that’s even better,” Price said. “I realize it’s very early in the session, so as time and this proposal progress, I hope we can learn more.”
Price and Denton school board member Patricia Sosa-Sanchez have repeatedly raised the issue of declining enrollment in university education programs at board meetings.
Gina Anderson, the associate dean for educator preparation and partnerships at Texas Woman’s University, said a $15,000 raise could get more high school seniors and people considering a second career into university programs preparing the next generation of Texas teachers.
“I think it’s a good first step,” Anderson said. “I do believe that, across the board, teachers need a pay raise, not just based on merit or student achievement. I think it’s well past that time to to provide a pay raise to all teachers, especially when given what’s happened over the last few years, and not only the COVID, but curriculum politics.”
Anderson said salary is only part of the burden teachers face. Before they even get hired to teach in Texas schools, college students preparing to become teachers work unpaid clinical teaching experiences required in their last semesters of college. A stipend could help students weather those costs.
Then there is the reality that Texas has more alternative certification programs than it has university programs for education. Anderson said alternative certification is meeting a need, but Texas schools are feeling the unintended consequences of those fast-track solutions.
“The research shows that candidates coming out of university-based programs have higher self-efficacy, which is a teacher’s belief that they can make a difference in their students’ lives, and they are retained in the field longer, and they’re more successful,” Anderson said. “It’s not surprising. These teachers are more prepared than teachers who go through the alternative certification programs.”
Anderson said TWU’s teaching program enrollment has followed the national trends, with fewer students seeking a teaching degree at TWU.
“However, I would say that our decline is maybe not quite as severe, and that in some of our programs, the enrollment is beginning to go up,” she said. “Really, the highest-need programs, we still really struggle to increase enrollment. And that’s in secondary STEM areas, bilingual education and special education. Those are still really difficult areas to recruit,” Anderson said. “There’s a variety of reasons for that. On top of low base salaries and things like that, the requirements and the rigor and the expectations and the curriculum and the certification testing are greater.”
Robison said the state teachers association will support the proposed bill and any initiative to reform state education funding.
“I think many teachers have to be convinced that the top leaders of our state, and I’m including the governor in this, respect them and respect their work,” Robison said. “Texas has just been one of those states that doesn’t believe in spending a whole lot of money for social services like education and health care. And and it’s getting worse. It’s been with us for a long time, which is why for somebody to propose a $15,000 pay increase for teachers, yes, that gets attention. We’ll support this legislation.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.