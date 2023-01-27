A Democratic legislator in Texas has filed a bill that would give every public school teacher in Texas a $15,000 raise.

District 50 Representative James Talarico, Democrat

James Talarico

House District 50 Rep. James Talarico’s House Bill 1548 would grant a 25% raise for support staffers in Texas public schools, too. Talarico said the bill would help stem the bleed of teachers from the state’s classrooms.

Next gen teachers

Students from TeachDenton, Denton ISD’s program for aspiring teachers, met with officials from the Texas Education Association last October. TEA officials visited to learn more about the program, which identifies students with either the skills and creativity for teaching or an interest in the field. TeachDenton gives them opportunities to get basic classroom experience and more insight into the profession.
First year teachers

First-year teachers at Braswell High School gather for a social in 2022. 
Teaching tomorrow

Students from TeachDenton, the district's program for aspiring teachers, pose for a photo.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0