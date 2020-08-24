Editor’s note: This is the final installment of a two-day package looking at the origins of the modern-day University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University in Denton. The first part ran Monday.
The Normal School, now the University of North Texas, was a major economic development for Denton, especially for the Syndicate. At least two Syndicate members, W.A. Ponder and Alderman (equivalent to a city council member) G.B. Collins expanded their land holdings just north of the college.
The first Board of Regents was dominated by Syndicate organizers. According to local historian Mike Cochran, several attempts were made to resurrect the Board of Trade until the Chamber of Commerce organized in 1909.
The city requested state permission to issue teacher certificates four years after the Normal opened in 1894, a terrible delay that contributed to the school’s slow growth. As the city sought state funding, the Normal struggled, and the city considered closing it. In 1899, the city offered the school building, 10 acres, the school bell and “abundant water,” which would become a contentious issue, to the state in exchange for state funding. The Normal School was approved in 1899 without funding; funding was approved 11 years after it opened in 1901.
In a Campus Chat interview, James Rogers explained that Denton became disenchanted with the Normal because it didn’t require high school graduation, and only three hours would transfer to college. Residents, led by J.N. Rayzor, raised $20,000 to start the private John B. Denton College, which opened in 1901 on Denton Street, site of the present-day Calhoun Middle School band hall. The college that grew to 150 students declined in 1904 when city leaders announced a new women’s college. The final blow occurred when key faculty members left for the new school.
Competition between two state-supported schools became too great. Residents who financed the private John B. Denton College sold it to the Church of Christ, which divided assets between Southwestern Christian College in Cleburne, a school in Abilene, and John B. Denton Oratory School, a theology school that existed until 1912. The John B. Denton building was deeded by the Church of Christ to the city for Denton’s first high school, and it was razed in the 1930s. The college bell eventually moved to the First United Methodist Church.
Denton won a statewide competition for a women’s college to complement the all-male Texas A&M College. Business leaders donated 67 acres of land, almost seven times as much as the Normal received, and built Old Main, which still stands, to start the Girls Industrial College, now Texas Woman’s University. The first classes were held in 1903. The name soon changed to the College of Industrial Arts. The CIA had the resources needed for survival, and it wasn’t started by a real estate syndicate.
The Cameron Herald reported: “Denton is a most attractive place for parents to educate their sons and daughters. The North Texas State Normal School and the John B. Denton College … are well-established. And when the Girls Industrial College is added to her list, Denton may well boast being the Athens of Texas.”
Mathematics professor William Bruce became the Normal president in 1906. Water became an issue in 1912, when the city informed Bruce the water would be cut off, despite their contract with the state to provide “abundant water free of charge.” Bruce countered he would move the school to Oak Cliff because they promised land, buildings and free water. The city continued to supply water; it was the first time the Normal pushed back.
According to the Texas Historical Association, under Bruce’s leadership the school grew from 781 to 4,736 students, conferred the first bachelor’s degrees in 1917, became an innovator in teacher training, expanded the curriculum and improved faculty credentials. Edith Clark developed student life and reached out to private boarding houses about substandard student living conditions, and J.W. “Dad” Pender started intercollegiate sports. The name changed to North Texas State Teachers College in 1923. Soon after Bruce retired in 1924, the school became fully accredited.
TWU grew steadily with the support of the state and local business leaders. Although UNT was hamstrung by the Syndicate, good leadership helped it grow from a teacher training institution to a fully accredited university. Both institutions continue to contribute to Denton’s economic development.