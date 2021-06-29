Mike Rockwood is the lone finalist in Lake Dallas ISD’s search for a replacement superintendent.
He was selected by a unanimous vote of the Lake Dallas school board Monday afternoon.
He replaces outgoing Superintendent Gayle Stinson, who will soon take over the top job in Birdville ISD after its superintendent retires.
Rockwood currently works as a deputy superintendent in Lamar Consolidated ISD, a district of nearly 40,000 students southwest of Houston.
He began at Lamar CISD in 2012, first as executive director of community relations before transitioning to the chief of staff and later to his current position. He previously worked in the central administration of Sheldon ISD.
Rockwood earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Baylor University, a master’s degree in strategic public relations from George Washington University, and a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Texas A&M University.
State law requires school districts to wait 21 days before hiring a candidate once they are named the lone finalist.
— Juan Betancourt